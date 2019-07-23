Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/23/19)

TODAY: This morning, a few isolated showers linger as the cold front slowly moves across our area. Showers should clear up by late morning or early afternoon. Cloud cover will decrease by later this afternoon with dry and cooler air settling in. Highs will be warm in the low to mid 80s. However, with the cold front, our winds will be a bit breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: It’s going to be a very nice evening to enjoy with clear and cool conditions. Lows overnight will drop back into the low to mid 60s. Winds will lighten up from the northeast at about 2-5 mph.

INTO THE WEEK: Our temperatures will continue to be below average over the next couple of days. Wednesday will be nice and pleasant with highs getting back into the mid 80s under sunny skies. Thursday and Friday will be the same with just a few light clouds. By the weekend, the cool and dry air will start to move out, as temperatures get back into the 90s for highs and isolated thunderstorm chances.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi