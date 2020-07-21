Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/21/20)

TODAY: Today will be a very similar (basically copy and paste) forecast as high temperatures warm back into the 90s under partly cloudy skies. Daytime heating will prompt for a few isolated showers and storms later this afternoon with a few producing heavy downpours at times. Winds will continue out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: The overnight hours will be rather quiet and mild with lows in the middle 70s. A few areas could see one or two lingering showers as the rest of us will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday (and even Thursday) will be just like Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will stay in the 90s with enough convection in the afternoon to prompt more shower and thunderstorm development. Starting on Friday, we will begin to see an influx on tropical moisture from a weak disturbance that could move into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week. It is still too early to determine how much this disturbance will develop, but what we know is that our chances for heavier showers and thunderstorms will increase as we head into the weekend. We will continue to monitor this throughout the next couple of days.