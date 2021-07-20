Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/20/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Make sure you have the rain gear once again for today, as showers and storms will return later this morning and into the afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but some periods of heavy rain and some lightning could be possible. With the cloud cover and rainfall, highs will once again be below where we should be for this time of the year in the upper 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers will linger from Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Lows will be mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a light northeasterly wind.

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting Wednesday, we will continue to see isolated chances for showers and storms through the rest of the work week, but these chances will not be widespread like Monday or what we could see for today. Highs will start to gradually warm back from the upper 80s into the lower 90s.

By this weekend, a few showers could be possible for Saturday with highs in the lower 90s. Starting Sunday, rain chances will be scarce but those temperatures will be hot! We are talking about highs in the upper 90s with lots of sunshine and humid conditions. Heat safety will be at the upmost importance for any outdoor activities.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX