WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/19/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s going to be another very hot day this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat advisories have been issued again for the entire ArkLaMiss until this evening at 7 or 8 PM, but these will most likely get re-issued again for Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny while winds stay breezy at times out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. We have kept rain chances off the board for today, but a very small stray shower may be possible.

TONIGHT: Clouds will build back in overnight while lows stay very warm in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest and a bit calmer at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be just as hot as highs for many of us will reach the low 100s under mostly sunny skies. Lows Wednesday night may settle into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A weak disturbance along with a very weak front may arrive by Thursday, and bring a chance for a few isolated showers and storms. A level 1 marginal risk has been issued for the ArkLaMiss with the primary concern of some possible strong wind gusts at times. We’ll have more information in the next couple of days. The last of the rain should wrap up by Friday while highs top into the upper 90s.

There is no sign of immediate heat relief in the near future, as we could remain very hot heading into the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

