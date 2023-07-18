WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another hot day is in store for the ArkLaMiss as temperatures climb into the upper 90’s as it stays very humid. Extra precautionary measures need to be taken into consideration for any outdoor work or leisure time. Stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun. Also check up on your neighbors and loved ones.

This hot and humid airmass will remain in place for the rest of the week with more heat problems lasting into Friday. Relief will be possible as the airmass begins to break down some with a new system that could push in and increase rain chances and provide a relief from these stagnant conditions.