Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/16/19)

Barry is now way to the north and no longer a tropical system, however we will see one last round of showers and thunderstorms by later this afternoon. Highs for today will get back into the low 90s with humid conditions. Most of these showers and thunderstorms will remain north of I-20 with a few spotty activity just to the south.

The Storm Prediction Center has our northern Louisiana parishes and southern Arkansas counties under a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon. Some thunderstorms could produce periods of strong winds and heavy rainfall. The good news is the hail and tornado factors are looking very, very low to non-existent.

Showers and thunderstorms will clear up by later tonight, leaving behind a few clouds and warm and muggy conditions. Lows will drop into the mid 70s. Starting Wednesday, other than a chance for a few stray showers, will be the beginning of dry pattern that will move into the ArkLaMiss. We have a high pressure system out to our west that will move closer and bring drier air that will hold off the rain, but increase our temperatures back into the mid 90s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi