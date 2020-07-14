Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/14/20)

TODAY: It will be another hot day ahead as high temperatures return back into the upper 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings have been issued across the ArkLaMiss once again until 7 P.M. this evening. We do have a warm front draped over the Northern half of the ArkLaMiss, and this may prompt for a few showers and rumbles of thunder later this afternoon, mostly to the northeast.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures overnight will stay warm in the upper 70s with muggy conditions and mostly clear skies. Winds will continue to be slightly breezy out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A very similar set up will arrive by Wednesday and it could stay this way for the rest of the work week and the upcoming weekend. Only a couple of days could see a small chance for rain, but it will not do much to bring relief from all this heat. High temperatures will continue to stay in the upper 90s with heat index values possibly anywhere between 100-115 degrees.

Continue to practice heat safety and finding different ways to stay cool. This includes staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and reducing your time outdoors.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX