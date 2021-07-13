Morning Forecast – Tuesday, July 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/13/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! This afternoon will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We are going to catch the tail end of the cold front this afternoon, which will bring the lift we need for some isolated showers and thunderstorms to develop. No severe weather is expected; just some brief, heavy rainfall and maybe some lightning. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with a light southerly wind. Lows will settle near 72.

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting Wednesday, a weak upper level ridge pattern with dominate our weather pattern and this will help limit our chances for rain. We will, however, be on the upstream side, so spotty activity could still be possible but not everyone will see rainfall. This upper level ridge will continue to stay in control for the rest of the work week and possibly into the weekend. By Monday, a potential weak cold front could arrive and increase our chances for showers and storms to wrap up the weekend.

Highs will remain hot but seasonal in the lower 90s for the afternoon while lows settle into the 70s during the overnight hours.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

