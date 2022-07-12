WEST MONROE, LA. – (07/12/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Hot temperatures are back this afternoon with most highs reaching the upper 90s to lower triple digits under mostly sunny skies. A vast majority of the ArkLaMiss remains under a heat advisory until 7 or 8 PM this evening. Most heat index values could range from 105-110. There may even be the chance for a spotty shower mainly for our southern parishes late in the day as winds stay out of the southeast.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear to mostly clear while lows remain warm around 75. Winds will be calm with no chance for rain.

LOOKING AHEAD: Clouds will return through Wednesday as highs stay hot in the upper 90s. Rain chances will begin to increase as a weak cold front sweeps through and an area of low pressure in the Gulf provides the moisture we need. No severe weather is expected, but some brief heavy rain and some thunder may be possible. Be sure to have the rain gear handy.

With the increase in rain chances, it may do us a favor and keep our highs near normal in the lower 90s during the day with lows at night in the lower 70s. We could catch a break by Friday and Saturday, but it looks like another round of storms could develop by Sunday and Monday of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX