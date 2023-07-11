WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds along with showers and t-storms will start off our Tuesday. Most of the rain will become more scattered throughout the day. Rain will end later this evening and be partly cloudy overnight. The frontal boundary will weaken and sunshine will return tomorrow.

As the clouds and rain keep us slightly cooler today, temperatures will be warming up tomorrow to the mid 90’s and be in the upper 90’s later this week making for hazardous heat conditions. Heat indices will climb into the triple digits. Another system could move back into the ArkLaMiss increasing rain chances next week, but doesn’t look like it will cool the area down that much.