Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (1/07/20)

TODAY: High pressure off to our west will keep our skies sunny and conditions dry for this afternoon. Thanks to the cold front from yesterday, high temperatures will be slightly cooler but seasonal for this time of the year in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Overnight, skies will remain clear, allowing for all the daytime heating to escape into the atmosphere. This will cause our lows to drop nice and cold into the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Wednesday, a few light clouds will develop with temperatures warming up into the lower to middle 60s, thanks to our winds returning out of the South. As we head into Thursday, cloud cover will continue to increase and a few isolated showers and thunderstorms could develop. For Thursday, these thunderstorms (at this time) are NOT expected to be severe.

All eyes are on Friday and Saturday as we continue to watch the potential for severe weather. Potential impacts could very well include heavy rainfall, strong winds, large hail, and an isolated chance for tornadoes. Right now, the timing looks to be Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. We are still days away, and anything can change. Just keep this in the back of your head, and make sure to keep yourself updated with the latest forecasts.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX