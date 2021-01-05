Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/05/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We will get to enjoy another pleasant day this afternoon as highs for today will range anywhere from the upper 50s to lower 60s. Because of high pressure, skies will start off sunny, but as we head through the afternoon, a few clouds will begin to build back in as winds stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight, clouds will continue to slowly increase from the west out ahead of our next weather system. We do expect lows to stay quite cool in the upper 30s to lower 40s with generally calm winds.

LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front is set to arrive by Wednesday afternoon, bringing widespread rainfall and maybe a few thunderstorms. So far, forecast models are showing accumulations of at 1 inch for most areas. Showers will continue through most of our afternoon and evening and possible carry over into early Thursday morning.

Once the last of the rain wraps up Thursday morning, drier and cool air will start to settle in. We do anticipate highs for the rest of the work week to settle back into the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Heading into the weekend, we will continue to see temperatures drop off into the 40s for highs while lows stay cold in the 30s at night. We’ve got our sights on another weather system for Sunday, but there are still questions about what we could expect. Most forecast models are hinting at some kind of winter precipitation whether it’s freezing rain, sleet, or possibly snow. It all depends if we get a good combination of multiple ingredients (including cold, dry, warm, and moist air). This event is 6 days out and forecast models will continue to change.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX