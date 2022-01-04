Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/04/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It is another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Some good news, we will be much warmer this afternoon. Highs for today will be closer to seasonal in the middle to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Southerly winds will stream in moisture from the Gulf, and this in turn will increase cloud cover overnight. Lows will not be as cold in the lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs mild in the lower 60s. A stray to spotty shower could be possible for a few areas, but not everyone will see rainfall.

Thursday, our next cold front will arrive, increasing shower chances and also bringing in another reinforcing blast of cooler air. Expect highs to cool down back into the 40s and 50s for both Thursday and Friday to wrap up the work week with lows falling back into the 20s and 30s.

By the weekend, southerly and southwesterly flow will return and we can expect showers and maybe a few thunderstorms to return. We are not expecting any significant weather for the weekend. Highs will be slightly warmer in the middle to upper 60s.

-Lexi

