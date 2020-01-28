Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/28/20)

TODAY: Exercise caution this morning when hitting the roads. Foggy conditions will be sticking around for most of the morning, so visibility will be greatly reduced into some areas. The next weather system will be arriving by later today, which will bring more rain back to the ArkLaMiss. Highs for today will be slightly cooler in the middle to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Rain will continue across our area with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder as the area of low pressure moves eastward. Lows will be cool in the lower 40s with winds from the east 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Keep the rain gear on hand for Wednesday morning, as the last remaining showers linger for just a bit longer. Everything should start clearing around Wednesday afternoon between 1-2 pm, while cloud cover will stick around for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will remain in the middle to upper 50s for the rest of the work week with more rain possible heading into Friday. So far so good, however, for the upcoming weekend! Highs could see a nice warm up back into the 60s with dry conditions.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX