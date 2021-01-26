Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/26/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Today is going to look a bit more pleasant with temperatures in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. By the late afternoon, a system to our south will lift to the northeast and may brush our Southern and Eastern Parishes with a few spotty showers with a small increase in cloud cover. Showers will move out by the evening.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will stay cool in the lower to middle 40s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: A weak cold front will arrive by Wednesday morning, bringing a few showers mostly across our South Arkansas counties according to current forecast models. Conditions will dry out and clear up by the afternoon as cooler air will settle in. Highs for the afternoon will range anywhere from the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday will be even cooler but also a bit more sunny with highs in the lower to upper 50s while lows at night will fall into the 30s. We are watching for another cold front to move in Saturday morning, which will bring showers back into the forecast. This is not expected to last the entire weekend, as it does look to be drying out for Sunday and the early half of next week.

