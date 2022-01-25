Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/25/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Showers will slowly wrap up through the early and mid morning. A weak cold front will sweep through and will help to redirect winds back out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Highs for today will be cooler than yesterday in the lower to middle 50s with gradually clearing skies.

TONIGHT: Skies should be clear by the time we hit the overnight hours. Lows will be cold in the upper 20s with winds staying out of northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be sunny but temperatures will stay cold with highs in the upper 40s. Lows will dip back into the upper 20s Wednesday night.

This will be a trend we will see for the next several days as temperatures stay cool in the 40s and 50s. Conditions will stay dry for the next couple of days, but we could see rain chances return as early as Friday.

So far so good for this weekend, as sunshine will be back while highs will see a nice recovery back into the 50s and 60s for highs and lows in the middle to upper 30s.

