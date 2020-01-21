Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/21/20)

TODAY: Temperatures will be starting off cold in the 20s this morning with the wind chill making it feel like the upper teens for some areas. Make sure to dress in layers, even as we head into the afternoon. Despite seeing sunny skies for today, highs will still be chilly in the middle 40s.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will begin to increase as upper level moisture moves into the area. We will look for lows dropping back into the upper 20s overnight, so be sure to keep plants and pets inside.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into Wednesday morning, cloud cover will continue to filter in along with a few isolated showers. Areas like Texarkana and the ArkLaTex have a small possibility of seeing some wintry mix, but it is not expected to be widespread. For the rest of us in the ArkLaMiss, we will see widespread rainfall late Wednesday into Thursday.

Conditions will clear and dry out in time for the weekend. Temperatures will return to a more seasonal feel with highs in the upper 50s.

