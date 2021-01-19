Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/19/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! A cold front is set to move through the ArkLaMiss today and it will be bringing cloudy, rainy, and cooler conditions. Highs this afternoon will settle into the lower to middle 50s as showers will be on and off through most of the day. Be sure to have an umbrella or rain jacket before heading out this morning.

TONIGHT: A few spotty showers will linger through late tonight into the very early morning hours on Wednesday. Clouds will stay in place as low temperatures stay cool in the lower to middle 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: A brief ridge of high pressure will arrive for Wednesday, holding most of the rain off for the day, but a stray shower or two won’t be completely ruled out. Highs will improve a bit back into the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

By Thursday and Friday, our next weather system will arrive, bringing a bit more widespread and heavy showers back to the ArkLaMiss. Some areas could possible see anywhere from 1-2 inches or rainfall, according to current forecast models. High temperatures will range anywhere from the 50s to the 60s.

For the start of the weekend, our Saturday looks to be dry with sunshine somewhat returning with temperatures in the middle 50s. This will only be temporary because even more rain is set to arrive starting Sunday and into Monday.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

