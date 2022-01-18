Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/18/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday. High pressure is moving east and will redirect our winds back out of the south. This will lead to a warming trend and an increase in moisture. Expect clouds to gradually increase through the day today as highs top into the middle and upper 60s. Winds will also be quite breezy anywhere from 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to build in overnight tonight, and this will keep our temperatures not as cold in the middle 50s. Winds will back off temporarily to about 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our next cold front will arrive by Wednesday afternoon sometime around 2-4 PM. The warm and moist air will hit the front and rise, and this will lead to the development of showers and thunderstorms. Imbedded may be a brief strong or severe thunderstorm. Almost the entire ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk. Winds up to 60 mph and maybe a brief tornado look to be the main concerns.

There may even be a small transition to some freezing rain by late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as temperatures behind the cold front start to drop sharply. The last of the rain will wrap up throughout the rest of the morning. Strong northerly winds will return to bring in much colder air.

Starting Thursday afternoon, high temperatures will top into the lower 40s while lows at night will be very cold in the lower 20s. We won’t see temperatures recover at least until Sunday and Monday of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX