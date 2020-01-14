Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 14th















WEST MONROE, LA (01/14/20) Good tuesday morning! We’re starting off our day with quite a few showers and thunderstorms across the ArkLaMiss. This activity has been focused mainly along and north of I-20 so far, producing very heavy rain and quite a bit of lightning and thunder. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for some of our eastern counties and parishes through tonight. We have also seen a few Flash Flood Warnings as well.

Temperatures are warm this morning as well, especially south of the warm front. Were seeing 60’s, with highs expected to get into the lower 70’s.

Some spots have picked up an impressive amount of rainfall so far. Some folks out east have received around 3-5+ inches. Here in the twin cities, we’ve received close to 3 inches.

This activity will continue as we go through the morning. It will eventually start to sag south of I-20 through the course of the morning, with activity tapering off after sunrise. We should see the chance for showers and thunderstorms continue as we go into the afternoon.

We will keep some isolated showers and thunderstorms around through the overnight, but it will be much quieter than what we saw tonight. Lows will not drop too much, only into the lower 60’s due to the warm front. We will also have some areas of fog around.

Wednesday should start off on a mostly dry note, but another front will move in later in the day, providing more showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. This time, we shouldn’t see the treat of severe weather with these storms, but they will pose the threat of heavy rain, so flooding could be an issue once again.

This pattern will remain unsettled through the remainder of the week, with rain chances slowly decreasing. We will see a little dip in our temperatures around thursday, but this is short lived as a stronger cold front moves in for saturday. Showers and thunderstorms will move back in for saturday morning, but this will be the last round we see. Much cooler air and drier conditions by the second half of the weekend into the start of the upcoming week, with highs returning to the lower 50’s.