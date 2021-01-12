Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/12/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! After a snowy and cloudy day yesterday, we are looking to be a bit more sunny for today as an area of high pressure develops to our west. High temperatures this afternoon will stay cool in the upper 40s with winds light and variable.

TONIGHT: Lows for tonight look to stay cold in the lower 30s. A layer a high clouds will pass through by early Wednesday, and may actually work in our favor to keep our temperatures a bit higher overnight in the middle and upper 30s instead.

LOOKING AHEAD: Clouds will clear through the late morning and early afternoon, allowing sunshine to return again for Wednesday. High temperatures will be slightly warmer in the lower 50s.

Thursday looks to be our warmest day of the work week with temperatures returning back to the lower 60s. However, a weak, dry cold front will arrive by Thursday afternoon and this will cool us back into the 50s for Friday. So far the early half of our weekend looks to stay seasonal and rather sunny with highs staying in the 50s, but we are watching for a few spotty to isolated showers to return by Sunday.

