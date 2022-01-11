Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/11/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It will be another mostly sunny and cool day this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s, which is near seasonal for this time of the year with winds light and varying in different directions. High pressure will stay in control to keep us sunny through the first half of our day, but a weak mid-level disturbance will arrive later this evening. This disturbance will bring an increase in moisture which will increase cloud cover for late Tuesday into early Wednesday. No rain is expected.

TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy with lows cold in the upper 30s. Winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Skies will clear once again for Wednesday as this weak disturbance moves east. Winds will be redirected back out of the south and southwest, which will aid in continuing to warm our temperatures. Expect highs in the lower 60s for Wednesday afternoon with lows in the upper 30s later on Wednesday night.

This pattern will stay through the rest of the work week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s (possibly even the 50s). By late Friday and early Saturday, a cold front will arrive and may stir up a bit of shower activity, but we are not expecting anything widespread at this time. This will also hit the reset button on our temperatures as highs will cool back into the 50s this weekend and the early start of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX