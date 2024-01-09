WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Some light rain and drizzle will linger this morning in this post frontal airmass. It will stay windy with wind gusts as high as 35-40 mph. A wind advisory remains in effect for the entire ArkLaMiss until 6 pm this evening. Temperatures will start falling tonight just below freezing with clearing skies. High pressure keeps us clear and quiet tomorrow. Another frontal system is expected to move through late Thursday into early Friday.

Strong t-storms will be possible. After the next storms system, we will really cool down this weekend with freezing overnight temperatures. Showers will return again next Monday, and there is still a lot of uncertainty in regards to winter precipitation. All will depend on how fast temperatures drop late Sunday night and how fast these showers arrive early Monday. For now, a wintry mix looks possible across Arkansas but keeping rain for now across northeast Louisiana.