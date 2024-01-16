WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Snow and ice still cover most of the roadways across the ArkLaMiss this morning. Temperatures are well below freezing in the teens with wind chills near zero. We will stay below freezing as the arctic airmass settles into place across the region. High pressure will keep us quiet and deliver warmer temperatures by Wednesday as it shifts east.

There will be a chance for some showers on Thursday as another system passes by further to the north. It will bring another round of freezing temperatures this weekend but not as extreme as earlier this week.