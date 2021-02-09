Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/09/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday everyone! We are looking at a cloudy and mild day ahead. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the middle and upper 60s, but a few areas in South Arkansas will be slightly cooler in the 50s as they feel the effects of the weak cold front first. Winds will be vary in direction at 5-10 mph with a small chance for a shower for the morning and early afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy overnight with lows near 50 degrees. Winds will shift out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: A stationary front will hold cloud cover in place and bring a few spotty showers for the early half of our Wednesday. High temperatures will top near 64. By late Wednesday, the stationary front will transition back to a cold front, and this will increase rain and thunderstorms chances heading into early Thursday morning.

Showers and storms will continue into Thursday as our first strong cold front arrives. We will start to see temperatures drop off. Highs for Thursday afternoon will settle in the lower 50s.

Friday’s highs will fall into the upper 30s with lows in the upper 20s, but this is only the beginning. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will stay cold with highs in the 30s and lows in the lower 20s to even the upper teens! Wintry precipitation is still a possibility late Saturday evening. It looks to be a rain/freezing rain mix at this time. Conditions will dry out by Sunday into Monday as temperatures continue to stay cold.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX