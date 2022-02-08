WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/08/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We are in for another pleasant day this afternoon. High pressure moving just south of our viewing area will have a bit of an influence on our weather pattern today. Sunshine will be back with high temperatures a bit more mild and above normal in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear with winds light out of the northwest. Lows will not be as cold in the upper 30s to near 40.

LOOKING AHEAD: A very weak and dry cold front will sweep through Wednesday. Not much will change to the forecast other than maybe a few high clouds and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will near the upper 60s.

For Thursday and Friday, it will be very similar with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. By late Friday into Saturday, a bit of a stronger yet still weak cold front will arrive in the ArkLaMiss. It will bring some slightly cooler air, dropping highs for Sunday into the lower 50s. Some forecast models are teasing to maybe an isolated shower or two despite very dry conditions that look to remain in place across the area. We went ahead and put a 10% chance for Saturday.

