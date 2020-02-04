Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/04/20)

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered throughout the day today. Yesterday, we were under a slight risk for severe weather, but the newest update has dropped the slight risk for Tuesday to a marginal risk. Primary concerns will be some damaging winds with some of these storms.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1: Marginal Risk

We are still expecting another warm day ahead with highs once again topping into the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will hang around for the late evening and early morning hours. Lows will remain mild in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: A stronger low pressure system will roll in early Wednesday morning, allowing for more widespread thunderstorm activity. On Wednesday, a few of our southeastern parishes are under a slight risk for severe weather as seen below.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook Day 2: Slight Risk

Some of these thunderstorms will produce some possible damaging winds, small size hail, and maybe a brief spin up or isolated tornado. Highs will be mild in the lower 60s.

A few leftover showers will remain early Thursday morning, but as the afternoon rolls around, showers will clear out and cloud cover will slowly begin to break down. Highs for Thursday will be cooler in the 50s.

Have a great Tuesday! Stay weather aware.

-Lexi

