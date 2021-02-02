Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/02/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Get ready to say “deja vu” with the weather today, as it is looking like a very similar set up. High temperatures will stay cool in the lower to middle 50s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Expect another cold night ahead with high temperatures falling back into the lower 30s. Skies will be mostly clear and winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Skies will be mostly sunny for Wednesday afternoon as high pressure remains in control. Winds will shift back out of the southeast, which will help our high temperatures improve back into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds will move back in by Thursday morning out ahead of our next weather system. High temperatures will be the warmest of the week in the upper 60s. A cold front will arrive by the late afternoon, and it is expected to bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for late Thursday into early Friday morning. Thanks to the cold front, highs will dip back into the upper 50s.

By the end of the weekend into the start of next week, there is a possibility of a cold blast that could impact a good chunk of the United States, including us here in the ArkLaMiss. This cold blast could bring some of the season’s coldest temperatures. Right now, highs for us could range anywhere from the 30s to the 40s while lows at night fall back into the 20s or even the teens! This event is still several days out and anything can change.

