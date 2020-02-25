Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/25/20)

TODAY: We are waiting for a second cold front to sweep across the area later today. In the meantime, it will still be a mild day ahead as highs reach the lower to middle 60s under partly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Tonight’s lows will be cooling back into the upper 30s with a few clouds. A weak surface disturbance will be tracking east just to the south of our area, but it could initiate a few spotty showers for folks in our southeastern parishes. This is expected around midnight tonight and will quickly move out before the break of dawn.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday and Thursday will be much cooler with highs in the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies. Lows at night will be colder too; dropping into the lower 30s. Temperatures will improve back into 60s by Friday and the weekend.

Other than a few spotty showers for our southeastern parishes later tonight, this dry pattern is expected to continue for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. A few showers could return as early as late Monday evening.

Have a great Tuesday! Happy Mardi Gras!

-Lexi

