Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/23/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It’s just another winter day here in the ArkLaMiss…but it’s looking a bit more like spring! Sunshine will be back for today as temperatures will be quite warm in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will stay out of the South at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will be cool, falling back into the lower 40s. Skies will be clear to mostly clear with winds slightly breezy at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Starting Wednesday morning, clouds will begin to gradually increase out ahead of our next weather system. By the late afternoon, a few isolated showers could develop as temperatures stay mild in the 60s. A weak cold front will push through late Wednesday, but it will eventually stall out over our region. This will lead to days of clouds and rain for the rest of the work week and the weekend. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but at this time no severe weather is expected.

High temperatures will cool a bit on Thursday and Friday into the upper 50s, but for the weekend, temperatures will bounce back into the 60s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

