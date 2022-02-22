WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/22/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! This morning, we are waking up cloudy, warm and breezy with temperatures in the 60s to near 70. A few areas may see a spotty shower or two, but most of the rest of our morning should be rain free. Our next cold front is set to arrive this afternoon, but it may get here ahead of schedule. Out ahead of the front will be scattered showers and storms with a isolated chance for a brief strong or severe thunderstorms. A level 1 marginal risk has been issued for the ArkLaMiss for today. Damaging winds and hail look to be the primary concerns, but a brief spin tornado can’t be ruled out.

TONIGHT: A few showers may linger a bit into the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning. By then, the severe weather threat will be dissipating. Cooler air behind the front will settle in, dropping our lows into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front will stall over our region, and this is going to hold cloud cover and moisture in place. This will lead to an unsettled weather pattern where rain chances will be possible for the next several days. Highs will be mostly cool in the 50s with lows at night dipping back into the 30s and 40s.

On Thursday, another level 1 marginal risk has been issued for portions of the ArkLaMiss. We will have more details in the coming days.

The rain may slowly begin to back off slowly by the weekend, but it won’t be rain free until possibly next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday! Stay dry!

