WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/01/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It is expected to be a more cloudy day this afternoon while temperatures stay fairly mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. By the afternoon, there will be enough moisture and lift in place for a few isolated showers to develop.

TONIGHT: A few showers will linger through the overnight hours while skies stay cloudy. Lows will only fall back into the upper 50s as winds back off to 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: With in increase is southwest flow aloft, we will see a surge of moisture and instability for more showers to develop and even a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected, but some rumbles of thunder and periods of heavy rain may be possible. This will be the trend for both Wednesday and Thursday with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 70s.

There is still plenty of uncertainty going into this forecast, especially for Thursday. There is still a chance we could see a transition from rain to freezing rain. Most of this looks to occur across our Southern Arkansas Counties and our far, far northern portions of some of our Louisiana Parishes. This will all depend on a number of factors including what the behavior of our warm air mass and approaching cold air mass is going to do. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX