Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/18/20)

TODAY: The cold front will be moving across the ArkLaMiss later today, and depending on the timing, high temperatures will be all over the place. Those living in the Northern ArkLaMiss will see highs top in the 60s while those living a little further south will warm up into the 70s. As soon as the cold front passes over, showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. No severe weather is to be expected.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue into the evening and overnight hours, and at the same time, cooler air will begin to filter in. Lows will be cooler in the middle to upper 40s. Early Wednesday morning, shower activity will slowly begin to taper off for a brief amount of time.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into Wednesday, we will see a brief break from the rain for at least the morning and early afternoon. Don’t let this fool you; more rain will start to move in along a stalled out front late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Highs will be cooler in the lower 50s.

Showers will continue into Thursday morning with activity beginning to diminish by the afternoon. Thursday will see the coldest day of the week with highs only topping into the middle to upper 40s. Drier conditions will start to settle in heading into Friday and Saturday as high temperatures will slowly improve back into the 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

