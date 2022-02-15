WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/15/22)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Expect another warm and mostly sunny day this afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Winds may be breezy at times from the south at 5-15 mph. Steadily throughout the second half of the day, we will more cloud development which will continue into late tonight.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will increase tonight as lows will not be as cold in the lower 50s. Winds will stay out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and pretty warm with highs around 76. We are continuing to track an approaching cold front that is set to arrive late Wednesday night into early Thursday. An isolated shower or two may be possible for Wednesday night, but it does look like most of this activity will be for early Thursday morning.

Speaking of early Thursday, showers and storms will develop along and out ahead of the cold front. Some storms will have the potential to be strong or severe. Wednesday night, the far northwest corner is under a level 2 slight risk with most of the central ArkLaMiss under a level 1 marginal risk. For Wednesday night, damaging winds and small hail look to be the primary concerns.

For Thursday morning, the entire ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 slight risk where all weather types may be possible including damaging winds, hail up to 1 inch, and an isolated chance for a tornado. We will have some severe weather ingredients in place but some will be less than others, which may affect the types of weather elements we might see. We will keep you updated.

STORM PREDICTION CENTER DAY 2 OUTLOOK: SLIGHT RISK

STORM PREDICTION CENTER DAY 3 OUTLOOK: SLIGHT RISK

Most of the showers and storms should be clearing by Thursday afternoon. Behind the front will be north winds that will start to filter in cooler and drier air. Highs for Friday will be much cooler in the lower 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX