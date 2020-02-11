Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/11/20)

TODAY: Rainy conditions will once again be a concern for today as the cold front stalls over our area. There could be a small chance for a rumble of thunder to two, but we are not expecting any severe weather for today. Flash Flood Watches will continue until tomorrow evening at 6 PM. In fact, a few of our parishes have been dropped from the flash flood watch, including Tensas, Franklin, Catahoula, and Concordia Parishes. Temperatures for today will be cooler in the lower 50s with winds breezy out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Flash Flood Watch Until Wednesday at 6 PM

TONIGHT: Overnight, rainy conditions will continue with a few possible thunderstorms. Lows will be cool, thanks to the cold front, settling into the upper 40s as winds continue out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another risk for severe weather will be possible for Wednesday. A good chunk of the Southeastern ArkLaMiss is under a slight risk (2/5) while other areas are under a marginal risk (1/5). Strong, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and an isolated chance for tornadoes can’t be completely ruled out.

Showers will slowly clear up late Wednesday into early Thursday. Drier, cooler air will start filtering in from the northwest and will stick around in time for Valentine’s Day on Friday. Temperatures will be cool in the 50s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. We are tracking more rain to return to the area starting Saturday late afternoon and into the early parts of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

