Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 8th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/08/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Temperatures this morning will off to a chilly start in the 30s. Later this afternoon, highs will be slightly warmer topping into the lower to middle 60s under sunny skies. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the west at 5-10 mph. High pressure will stay in place over the ArkLaMiss, so conditions will be staying dry and comfortable.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be quiet will winds staying calm as low temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our warming trend will continue for the middle of our work week. Highs for Wednesday are projected to warm into the middle to upper 60s for the afternoon as sunshine will fill our sky once again with a very similar set up on the way for Thursday.

By Friday, our next weather system will arrive, sending a cold front across the ArkLaMiss and increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms. No word yet it severe weather is expected, but we will be watching it closely. What we can expect is heavy downpours at times and some breezy winds and some lightning. Showers and storms will continue into early Saturday morning before drying out just before lunchtime.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

