Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/07/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Today we will feel the aftermath of yesterday’s cold front. Waking up this morning, temperatures are cold in the 30s and 40s. Highs this afternoon will be warm up too much; only topping into the middle 50s. Skies will be rather cloudy, so do not expect to see much sunshine for today. Winds will stay out of the east and northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay mostly cloudy, but will begin to slowly clear by early Wednesday morning as high pressure starts to build in. Lows overnight will stay cold in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunshine will be back for Wednesday, and this will help our temperatures warm back up a bit for your Wednesday afternoon. Highs will top near 66 while lows Wednesday night will fall back into the middle and upper 40s.

The sunshine will be short lived as clouds return for Thursday and the chance for isolated showers. Temperatures, however, will continue to warm up with southerly and southwesterly winds into the lower to middle 70s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

