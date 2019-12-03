Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/03/19)

TODAY: Temperatures are starting off cold this morning in the low 30s, so make sure to have the jackets. Winds will be calm, so there will not be much of a wind chill in the air. We remain under the control of high pressure this afternoon. It will push southeast, and in the process with feed our winds from the southwest, bringing in warmer air. Highs for today are expected in the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Overnight, our lows will stay chilly, but not as chilly as previous nights, in the upper 30s. Skies will clear up with just a few light clouds with winds nice and light from the northwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our warm up will continue into both our Wednesday and Thursday. Highs temperatures can be expected to reach the middle to upper 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will start increasing by Thursday ahead of a weak front. This weak front will sweep across the ArkLaMiss late Thursday into early Friday morning. Some scattered showers will return with this front Friday morning, but conditions will dry up and cool down slightly by the later afternoon. We are looking at a dry, but pleasant start to the weekend.

