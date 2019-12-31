Morning Forecast: Tuesday, December 31st

WEST MONROE, LA (12/13/19) Happy Tuesday and New year’s Eve! We’re starting the day off on a clear and chilly note across the ArkLaMiss, with some of us seeing freezing temperatures. Elsewhere, temperatures are in the middle 30’s.

For the last day of 2019, we will see lots of sunshine once again. Highs ill top out in the upper 50’s.

The weather will be very nice as we ring in 2020. Aside from a few clouds, we will be mostly clear. Make sure to wear a few extra layers though, as it is going to be chilly. Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 30’s once again.

While much of the first day of 2020 will be dry, scattered showers will move in later on in the day. We will also see increasing clouds through the day as well.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be more widespread for Thursday, as our next system moves in. Highs will get into the lower 60’s. This system will not have any severe weather chances with it.

The g9ood news is, by the time we get to the weekend, we will clear out and stay pleasant with our temperatures. Aside from some clouds from time to time, sky conditions should be nice, with highs ranging from the middle 50’s to 60’s.

I hope everyone has a wonder and safe New Year’s Eve and 2020!