Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 29th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/29/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Cloudy skies will be here to stay for this afternoon once again. High temperatures will be warm, however, topping into the upper 60s with a chance or two for a stray shower.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be cool but comfortable as lows drop back into the upper 50s. Winds will stay out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Wednesday, we will start to see a change in our weather pattern. A few isolated to scattered showers and possible storms will start to develop out ahead of our next weather system through the middle and late afternoon. Highs will once again be warm in the lower 70s.

Heading into Thursday, that’s when the actual system will begin to track its way into the ArkLaMiss. The area of low pressure and cold front will begin to lift north and northeast, dragging a strong line of showers and thunderstorms with it. We do anticipate most of our New Year’s Eve to be soggy, which may put a damper on some of your plans.

With this weather system on Thursday, there is a chance for some strong or even severe weather for a good chunk of the ArkLaMiss. Most of the central ArkLaMiss is under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) while the Southeastern ArkLaMiss is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5). At this time, the primary concerns will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds, but a chance for an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out. We will continue to watch this over the next couple of days and bring you the latest updates.

Storm Prediction Center: Day 3 Outlook

