Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/24/19)

TODAY: We are in for another pleasant day this afternoon with highs peaking in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. An upper level ridge will keep us dry through the day and winds will be light from the northeast

TONIGHT: Overnight, lows will cool back into the upper 40s with a few high clouds. No need to worry though, Santa will have good travel when he comes to see us here in the ArkLaMiss!

LOOKING AHEAD: Christmas Day will be even warmer in the lower 70s with partly cloudy skies and winds light from the south. We will stay warm as we head into Thursday before chances for rain and a few thunderstorms return to our area by Friday into Saturday. Our next cold front will arrive by Saturday and into Sunday, and with any cold front, our temperatures will be dropping. Highs will see about a 15 degree drop back into the 50s by the new work week. It very well could be cool end to the year 2019!

Have a great Tuesday and a very Merry Christmas!

-Lexi

