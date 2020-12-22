Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/22/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Today will be another pleasant and warm day. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will return back out of the south and southeast at about 5-10 mph as high pressure slides east. Conditions will be dry for this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight tonight. This will keep our temperatures from falling back into the 30s, and instead we will settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our next cold front will arrive by Wednesday late morning and early afternoon. Rainfall will start off rather light for the early afternoon, and as the cold front begins to sweep through, heavier precipitation will start to develop along with a few thunderstorms. Our Southeastern Parishes will have a better chance of possibly seeing a few isolated strong or severe thunderstorms. Primary concern will be some periods of strong, straight-line winds along with heavy rainfall and lightning.

Showers will wrap up by late Wednesday night and winds will return back out of the northwest. Cooler air will settle in for Thursday, dropping our high temperatures back into the upper 40s for Christmas Eve and only improve into the lower 50s for Christmas Day. Lows at night will be quite cold in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

