Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/21/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! The morning will start off cloudy and cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. As the upper level system continues to move east, it will drag the cloud cover with it, allowing sunshine to win over for the afternoon. Highs will be near seasonal in the middle to upper 50s with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear overnight as low temperatures will stay cold in the upper 30s. Winds will be light out of the west.

LOOKING AHEAD: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs slightly warmer in the lower 60s while overnight temperatures will stay cold in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We can expect to continue to steadily warm up in the next coming days. Highs will eventually return back to the middle and upper 70s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day while lows cool back into the upper 50s.

Rain chances look to stay near zero at this time for the next 6-7 days.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX