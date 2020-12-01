Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/01/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! We are off to a cold start this morning with temperatures sitting in the middle to upper 20s. Make sure you bundle up before you head out the door this morning, and maybe grab that extra-large cup of coffee too! By this afternoon, our high pressure system will slide eastward, returning our winds back out of the south. This will help to rebound our temperatures back into the middle to upper 50s later today with our skies stay nice and sunny.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will be cold (but not as cold), settling into the lower to middle 30s. Skies will continue to stay clear, but start early Wednesday morning, our next weather system will be set to arrive.

LOOKING AHEAD: Cloud cover will start to increase out ahead of this weather system while a few light showers begin to develop for the morning hours on Wednesday. Eventually more widespread rainfall will arrive throughout the day and will be on and off (very similar to Sunday). We are not expecting any severe weather with this system, but some brief heavy downpours and breezy winds.

The rain will wrap up by early Thursday morning, and cloud cover will slowly begin to break down. We’ll have better luck with dry, sunny conditions by Friday and the upcoming weekend. High temperatures for the rest of the week will look pretty uniform in the 50s while lows at night will stay cold in the 30s.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX