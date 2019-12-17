Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/17/19)

TODAY: We are looking at a much cooler day for this afternoon with highs settling into the lower 50s. The morning will start off with clouds, but thanks to a surface high pressure, cloud cover will start to break down for the afternoon, allowing for the sun to return. Winds will be breezy for the first half of the day out of the north at 10-15 mph. The winds will back off by later today.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight with lows expected to drop back into the lower 30s. Our winds will be light out of the north with conditions remaining dry.

LOOKING AHEAD: High pressure will stick around for Wednesday, leading us to see sunny skies across the ArkLaMiss and just a smidge of a warm up in temperatures. The warm up won’t be much, however, as highs will once again top in the lower 50s. Conditions will be quiet and dry for the rest of the week as temperatures each day will warm up by a couple of degrees. A few spotty showers are possible for Friday, but we are not expecting anything widespread.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

