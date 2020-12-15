Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/15/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Clouds will slowly return throughout the day today as our next weather system approaches from the west. High temperatures for this afternoon will stay on the chilly side in the middle to upper 40s before the first round of showers arrives by the early evening as winds will begin to shift back out of the south.

TONIGHT: Showers will continue overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Low temperatures will fall back into the middle to upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers should wrap up around 6-7 AM Wednesday morning, leaving the rest of the day to dry out. Despite this, we will not be seeing much of a change with our high temperatures as they return back to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The rest of the work week looks to stay dry. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy as temperatures remain cool in the 50s during the day and settle into the 30s at night.

By the weekend, another weather system will arrive to bring rain chances back into the forecast, especially for Saturday. High temperatures so far will stay cool in the 50s, but our low temperatures will improve just a bit and only fall back into the 40s.

