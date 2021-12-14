Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/14/21)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! A few of us are (or were) waking up to a few isolated showers. These showers should wrap up later this morning, but skies will stay mostly cloudy this afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, it will be a pretty warm day with highs around 75. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will be cloudy, so lows will be a bit mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will stay out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Another dry and cloudy day will be in store for Wednesday afternoon with highs returning back to the 70s with lows around 62 for Wednesday night.

By Thursday, a weak cold front will stall just to the north of our viewing area, which will hold clouds in place but bring a little lift for a few isolated showers and develop. There is a level 1 marginal risk in place for the Northwest ArkLaMiss; most likely for potential strong winds. Highs will stay pretty warm in the upper 70s. Friday will be very similar before a second cold front arrives for the weekend.

With this front, a few more showers and possible thunderstorms could develop and linger into Sunday. This front will be a bit stronger and will bring some reinforcing cooler air to drop our highs into the 50s starting Sunday afternoon.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Lexi

