Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/10/19)

TODAY: It will be cold, windy, and rainy on this Tuesday all thanks to a strong cold front that moved in late last night. Temperatures will be on a downward trend through the afternoon with widespread showers. Portions of Southern Arkansas have a slight possibility of seeing some precipitation transition to a wintry mix, though no major impacts are to be expected. This wintry mix could include freezing rain, sleet, and even some snowfall. The timing looks to be between noon and 4 P.M.

TONIGHT: The rain will begin to clear out by late this evening and overnight. The cold temperatures will settle into the 30s with Southern Arkansas dropping into the 20s. Thanks to high pressure, it will help to clear out the clouds in time for Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD: The sun will be coming back out for your Wednesday! Temperatures will remain cool in the lower to middle 50s, and winds will be slightly breezy out of the north at 5-10 mph. For the rest of the work week, our temperatures will steadily increase back into the 60s with plenty of sunshine in time for the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday! Stay warm and dry!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX