WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – This morning will start off quite chilly as temperatures start in the mid 30’s. Expect plenty of sunshine today as dry air stays in place. A dry front will push cool air back into the region keeping tomorrow cool during the daytime hours. Temperatures will appear like a rollercoaster this week with mild highs and cold overnight lows.

Our next system will arrive this weekend. This particular system is the elephant in the room as severe weather will be possible with the cold front that pushes through early Saturday. Right now, all severe modes are possible but this is still severe days out and will need to be monitored as we get closer to the weekend. After the frontal passage. Temperatures will fall back down to the 50’s and 30’s next week.