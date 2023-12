WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Cold air has settled in this morning behind the wake of the cold front. Areas of fog will be possible this morning. High pressure will keep skies mainly clear today. Winds will continue out of the northwest and much colder air will move in dropping overnight lows to near and below freezing late in the week. Conditions will stay dry until next week as showers may be possible going into the New Year.